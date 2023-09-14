Adam Sandler bringing his new comedy tour to Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Actor and Comedian Adam Sandler is bringing The I Missed You Tour to Las Vegas this winter.

Sandler will perform at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay on December 2, along with a surprise guest.

The announcement of this run follows his success of his last tour Adam Sandler LIVE, which sold out shows earlier this year.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Sept. 15 at 12 p.m. (PT). You can buy them online here.

