Adam Sandler bringing his new comedy tour to Vegas

Actor and Comedian Adam Sandler is bringing 'The I Missed You Tour' to Las Vegas this winter.
Actor and Comedian Adam Sandler is bringing 'The I Missed You Tour' to Las Vegas this winter.(LIVE NATION)
By Jon Archuleta
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:39 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Actor and Comedian Adam Sandler is bringing The I Missed You Tour to Las Vegas this winter.

Sandler will perform at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay on December 2, along with a surprise guest.

The announcement of this run follows his success of his last tour Adam Sandler LIVE, which sold out shows earlier this year.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Sept. 15 at 12 p.m. (PT). You can buy them online here.

