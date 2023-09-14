Adam Sandler announces new fall tour with stops in 25 cities

Adam Sandler attends the Independent Filmmaker Project's 29th annual IFP Gotham Awards at...
Adam Sandler attends the Independent Filmmaker Project's 29th annual IFP Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday Dec. 2, 2019, in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 8:10 AM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Adam Sandler has announced a North American comedy tour with 25 stops this fall and winter.

On Wednesday, Sandler announced the “I Missed You Tour,” which will kick off in Canada on Oct. 12 and end in Denver on Dec. 12.

Here is the full list of tour dates:

  • Thu. Oct. 12 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
  • Fri. Oct. 13 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena
  • Sat. Oct. 14 — Portland, OR — Veterans Memorial Coliseum
  • Sun. Oct. 15 — Nampa, ID — Ford Idaho Center Arena
  • Mon. Oct. 16 — Spokane, WA — Spokane Arena
  • Wed. Oct. 18 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center at San Jose
  • Thu. Oct. 19 — Stateline, NV — Tahoe Blue Event Center
  • Fri. Oct. 20 — Fresno, CA — Save Mart Center
  • Sat. Oct. 21 — Palm Desert, CA — Acrisure Arena
  • Mon. Oct. 23 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center
  • Tue. Nov. 7 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
  • Wed. Nov. 8 — Rochester, NY — Blue Cross Arena
  • Thu. Nov. 9 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena
  • Sat. Nov. 11 — Milwaukee, WI — Fiserv Forum
  • Sun. Nov. 12 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center
  • Mon. Nov. 13 — Des Moines, IA — Wells Fargo Arena
  • Wed. Nov. 15 — Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Thu. Nov. 16 — Memphis, TN — FedExForum
  • Sat. Dec. 2 — Las Vegas, NV — Michelob ULTRA Arena
  • Sun. Dec. 3 — Salt Lake City, UT — Delta Center
  • Thu. Dec. 7 — San Antonio, TX — AT&T Center
  • Fri. Dec. 8 — Thackerville, OK — WinStar Casino
  • Sat. Dec. 9 — Oklahoma City, OK — Paycom Center
  • Sun. Dec. 10 — Wichita, KS — INTRUST Bank Arena
  • Tue. Dec. 12 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

Presale tickets will be available on Live Nation starting Thursday at noon local time. The general on-sale begins Friday at noon local time.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The exterior of Fontainebleau Las Vegas is seen on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Fontainebleau Las Vegas looking to hire over 6K workers ahead of December opening
Caesars Palace exterior
Report: Caesars Entertainment recently hacked by same group claiming attack against MGM
5/10
George Strait bringing stadium tour to Las Vegas with Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town
North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) generic file photo.
Man dies after ejected during single-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas
Signatures submitted in move to break up Clark County School District
Judge grants CCSD motion for injunction, calling teacher sickouts a ‘strike’

Latest News

LNL Breaking News: Hunter Biden indicted on gun charges
A man views damage to a building caused by recent flooding, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at the...
After days of heavy rain and flash flooding in New England, Hurricane Lee is up next
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July...
Hunter Biden indicted on federal firearms charges
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante told officials he planned to carjack someone and flee US
Shoppers will find a dedicated Kendra Scott section at select Target stores within the jewelry...
Kendra Scott jewelry is coming to Target