WATCH: Academy Award-nominated director shares first-look video from inside Sphere Las Vegas

MSG Sphere in Las Vegas
MSG Sphere in Las Vegas(FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:25 PM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Academy Award-nominated director Darren Aronofsky this week gave the world a first look from inside the Sphere in Las Vegas.

The video shared by Aronofsky gives viewers an “incredible preview of the 160,000 square foot immersive display plane,” Sphere Las Vegas said in a news release.

The footage also gives a sneak peek of Aronofsky’s “Postcard from Earth” attraction that will premiere on Oct. 6 as the first “Sphere Experience.”

Rockband U2 is set to open the Sphere on Sept. 29, serving as the first show to be held at the new venue.

U2 immersive fan exhibit to open in Las Vegas ahead of shows at Sphere

Take a look at the video below:

