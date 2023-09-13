Student mariachi band set to welcome guests at Las Vegas airport

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A student mariachi band from a Las Vegas Valley school is set to welcome passengers with a performance at Harry Reid International.

According to a news release, the student mariachi band from Rancho High School will help kick off Mexican Independence Day weekend by performing for those arriving at the airport.

Harry Reid International says performers from Mariachi Oro De Rancho will greet passengers who have arrived directly from Mexico for El Grito weekend from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Outfitted in costumes that reflect the traditional culture of Mexico, the release notes that the band will be accompanied by ballet folklorico dance performers.

The airport said the performances are an “opportunity to highlight the culture and talent of Southern Nevada for visitors.”

From Thursday through Monday, Harry Reid notes that there are 56 commercial flights that will directly between Mexico and Las Vegas.

