Second suspect arrested in connection with shooting at Nevada State Trooper last month

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced that a second suspect has been arrested in connection with a traffic stop that led to shots being fired at a Trooper.

On Aug. 11 at about 12:09 a.m., Nevada State Trooper Martin Moran, a four-year veteran with the NSP Highway Patrol Division, initiated a traffic stop on a sedan speeding at 66 MPH in a 35 MPH speed limit zone near Mountains Edge Parkway and Rainbow Blvd.

A passenger got out of the car and shot at Moran, who was still in his cruiser. The suspect got back in his car and drove off as Moran returned fire. The car then crashed into a wall and the driver and passenger fled the area on foot.

The driver later returned to the car and was identified as Chayson Lawson, 30. According to a police report, the suspect was suffering from gunshot wounds. Lawson was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

He was charged with attempted murder with a deadly weapon on a first responder, discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon on a protected person, conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon and duty to stop at the scene of a crash involving injury.

Through the course of the investigation, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Force Investigation Team identified 34-year-old Domico Mangum as the second suspect in this case. On Sept. 12, Mangum was arrested in San Jose, CA by local law enforcement. His extradition to Las Vegas is pending, and he will face the following charges:

Attempted murder with a deadly weapon on a first responder

Assault on a protected person with use of a deadly weapon

Own/Possess a gun by a prohibited person

Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Fusion Center by phone at 702-828-7777. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702- 385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

