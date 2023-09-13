Second suspect arrested in connection with shooting at Nevada State Trooper last month

Domico Mangum
Domico Mangum(LVMPD)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:32 PM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced that a second suspect has been arrested in connection with a traffic stop that led to shots being fired at a Trooper.

On Aug. 11 at about 12:09 a.m., Nevada State Trooper Martin Moran, a four-year veteran with the NSP Highway Patrol Division, initiated a traffic stop on a sedan speeding at 66 MPH in a 35 MPH speed limit zone near Mountains Edge Parkway and Rainbow Blvd.

A passenger got out of the car and shot at Moran, who was still in his cruiser. The suspect got back in his car and drove off as Moran returned fire. The car then crashed into a wall and the driver and passenger fled the area on foot.

The driver later returned to the car and was identified as Chayson Lawson, 30. According to a police report, the suspect was suffering from gunshot wounds. Lawson was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Suspect arrested, Las Vegas police looking for 2nd suspect in trooper-involved shooting

He was charged with attempted murder with a deadly weapon on a first responder, discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon on a protected person, conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon and duty to stop at the scene of a crash involving injury.

Through the course of the investigation, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Force Investigation Team identified 34-year-old Domico Mangum as the second suspect in this case. On Sept. 12, Mangum was arrested in San Jose, CA by local law enforcement. His extradition to Las Vegas is pending, and he will face the following charges:

  • Attempted murder with a deadly weapon on a first responder
  • Assault on a protected person with use of a deadly weapon
  • Own/Possess a gun by a prohibited person

Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Fusion Center by phone at 702-828-7777. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702- 385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The exterior of the Bellagio is seen on the Las Vegas Strip
MGM Resorts says it identified ‘cybersecurity issue’ that’s affecting some of company’s systems
Empty classroom generic
Classes canceled at 4 Las Vegas Valley schools Tuesday due to shortage of teachers
Ed Sheeran crashes Las Vegas wedding, serenades couple during ceremony
Ed Sheeran crashes Las Vegas wedding, serenades couple during ceremony
Las Vegas police say 3 with non-life-threatening injuries after multi-vehicle crash Monday
Las Vegas police say 3 with non-life-threatening injuries after multi-vehicle crash Monday
Corey Harrison, aka "Big Hoss," of Pawn Stars
‘Pawn Stars’ reality TV personality arrested in Las Vegas for DUI

Latest News

High Roller Reining Classic at South Point
High Roller Reining Classic happening now at the South Point
It’s like figure skating on horses and it’s happening at the South Point this week.
High Roller Reining Classic at South Point
The Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign went purple to raise awareness of suicide prevention
Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Sign goes purple in recognition of Suicide Prevention
n this April 27, 2006 file photo the Las Vegas Monorail passes the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
FBI investigates cybersecurity issue at MGM Resorts while casinos and hotels stay open across US