Report: Raiders will be worth more than $10 billion in five years

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The 2023 NFL season is underway, and new data reveals which franchises are worth the most and where those values may be headed in the future.

The popularity of the sport is growing on a global scale, with audiences building by the millions on a yearly basis. With popularity growing, experts at Mighty Tips analyzed Forbes data to determine which team will have the highest valuation by 2028.

Regarding potential value, the Raiders are seen as one of the top half-dozen teams in the league. Their projected worth in 2028 is $10.163 billion, ranking the franchise sixth.

The teams projected to be worth even more in a half-decade are:

Dallas Cowboys, $13.45 billion Los Angeles Rams, $11.02 billion New England Patriots, $10.84 billion New York Giants, $10.42 billion Chicago Bears, $10.21 billion

The data indicates that the Raiders were worth $2.9 billion in 2019 and the team’s current estimated value is $6.2 billion.

Each team in the league is projected to be worth north of $5 billion in 2028. The 32 NFL teams are projected to be worth a combined amount of just over a quarter of a trillion dollars by then.

More information about the data in this report is available here.

