Report: Raiders will be worth more than $10 billion in five years

Spectators in Allegiant Stadium watch a play during the first half of an NFL football game...
Spectators in Allegiant Stadium watch a play during the first half of an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)(David Becker | AP)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 2:04 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The 2023 NFL season is underway, and new data reveals which franchises are worth the most and where those values may be headed in the future.

The popularity of the sport is growing on a global scale, with audiences building by the millions on a yearly basis. With popularity growing, experts at Mighty Tips analyzed Forbes data to determine which team will have the highest valuation by 2028.

Regarding potential value, the Raiders are seen as one of the top half-dozen teams in the league. Their projected worth in 2028 is $10.163 billion, ranking the franchise sixth.

The teams projected to be worth even more in a half-decade are:

  1. Dallas Cowboys, $13.45 billion
  2. Los Angeles Rams, $11.02 billion
  3. New England Patriots, $10.84 billion
  4. New York Giants, $10.42 billion
  5. Chicago Bears, $10.21 billion

The data indicates that the Raiders were worth $2.9 billion in 2019 and the team’s current estimated value is $6.2 billion.

Each team in the league is projected to be worth north of $5 billion in 2028. The 32 NFL teams are projected to be worth a combined amount of just over a quarter of a trillion dollars by then.

More information about the data in this report is available here.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Empty classroom generic
Classes canceled at 4 Las Vegas Valley schools Tuesday due to shortage of teachers
The exterior of a Clark County School District (CCSD) building is seen in Las Vegas.
Teachers union responds after CCSD declares ‘impasse’ in negotiations
Corey Harrison, aka "Big Hoss," of Pawn Stars
‘Pawn Stars’ reality TV personality arrested in Las Vegas for DUI
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police investigating barricade situation involving wanted suspect
The Clark County School District is facing a shortage of 2,000 teachers heading into the...
CCSD seeks restraining order to stop teacher ‘sickouts’

Latest News

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is tended to on the field during the first quarter...
Jets’ odds to win Super Bowl plummet after Aaron Rodgers’ injury
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, left, makes a catch as Denver Broncos cornerback...
Raiders must clean up mistakes after overcoming them to beat the Broncos
Monday Night Football viewing at Illuminarium in Las Vegas
Illuminarium in Las Vegas to again offer Monday Night Football watch parties
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) looks to pass against the Denver Broncos...
Jimmy Garoppolo and Meyers spoil Payton’s Denver debut in Raiders’ 7th straight win over Broncos