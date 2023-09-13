Report: Caesars Entertainment recently hacked by same group claiming attack against MGM

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - FOX5 is digging into what’s behind an MGM Resorts International cyberattack, shutting down systems at properties up and down the Strip.

A source confirms this is a ransomware attack. Bloomberg is reporting that the same group that hit MGM was paid millions by Caesars Entertainment in a similar attack in late August. Bloomberg said Caesars is expected to disclose the cyberattack in an upcoming regulatory filing.

FOX5′s source tells us that the attack at MGM appears to have started at the MGM Grand and that the Cosmopolitan is also impacted, among other MGM properties.

FOX5 has reached out to MGM Resorts multiple times for an update Wednesday, but we have not heard back. Caesars Entertainment has not responded in reference to the Bloomberg report.

