Man dies after ejected during single-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) generic file photo.
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:57 AM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was killed after he was ejected during a single-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas, according to authorities.

North Las Vegas says the vehicle was traveling northbound on 5th Street, left the road at Cheyenne Avenue and rolled.

Authorities said that the sole occupant of the vehicle, an identified adult male, was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by North Las Vegas police.

