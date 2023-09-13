Las Vegas Tourism Construction, Visitors Authority announces projects updates

The exterior of Fontainebleau Las Vegas is seen on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
The exterior of Fontainebleau Las Vegas is seen on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.(FOX5)
By Michael Bell
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:01 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Tourism Construction and Visitors Authority announced updates in their newest bulletin to a number of projects impacting the industry.

The Durango Casino & Resort is expected to open a new property around Nov. 20 after a cost of $780 million.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas has been redeveloped for $3.9 billion and is expected to open in December.

Atomic Golf at The STRAT built a new 100,000 square foot golf entertainment complex for $70 million set to open in quarter 4 of this year.

The Formula 1 main building at 260 E Harmon Ave. is set to open quarter 4 this year after $240 million in costs.

Lee Canyon, which was damaged heavily by rains and flooding Aug. 20, will have a new quad chairlift and conveyor lift along with an additional 450 stalls for parking opening quarter 4 of this year. It cost $7 million.

Circus Circus’ $30 million renovation is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The Ipanema Tower renovation at the Rio all-suite hotel and casino which cost $350 million is expected to be done in March of 2024.

