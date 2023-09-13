Las Vegas Tourism Construction, Visitors Authority announces projects updates

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Tourism Construction and Visitors Authority announced updates in their newest bulletin to a number of projects impacting the industry.

The Durango Casino & Resort is expected to open a new property around Nov. 20 after a cost of $780 million.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas has been redeveloped for $3.9 billion and is expected to open in December.

Atomic Golf at The STRAT built a new 100,000 square foot golf entertainment complex for $70 million set to open in quarter 4 of this year.

The Formula 1 main building at 260 E Harmon Ave. is set to open quarter 4 this year after $240 million in costs.

Lee Canyon, which was damaged heavily by rains and flooding Aug. 20, will have a new quad chairlift and conveyor lift along with an additional 450 stalls for parking opening quarter 4 of this year. It cost $7 million.

Circus Circus’ $30 million renovation is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The Ipanema Tower renovation at the Rio all-suite hotel and casino which cost $350 million is expected to be done in March of 2024.

