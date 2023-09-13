Las Vegas police share plans for new substation in northwest valley

Las Vegas police have announced plans to add a new substation to the northwest valley.
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:06 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday night announced its plans to add a new substation to the northwest valley.

According to LVMPD, the substation, which was announced at a town hall event with Sheriff Kevin McMahill, will be located near Grand Teton and Hualapai.

Las Vegas police said the department hopes to break ground on the new facility next June or July, with completion by the end of the year.

As part of the town hall event, members of the community got to share their questions and concerns about crimes in their area.

“The one area we’re really challenged is auto theft. We’re still up significantly in auto theft. Though, I am happy to say we’re down 13% in the past 28-day period,” McMahill said. “So we’re going to keep talking about what’s driving that.”

McMahill also noted that violent crime is down 6% across the community.

Las Vegas police share plans for new substation in northwest valley
