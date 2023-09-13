Las Vegas police seek help in finding stolen car connected to homicide case

Video of stolen vehicle in connection to April 1 homicide in Las Vegas.
Video of stolen vehicle in connection to April 1 homicide in Las Vegas.(LVMPD)
By Michael Bell
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:24 PM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are seeking help with the investigation of a homicide that happened April 1.

At about 2:20 a.m. police received a report of a shooting near the 5900 block of Tamara Costa Court south of Stewart Avenue and N Sloan Lane.

At the time no victims or suspects were found at the scene but evidence of a shooting was. Police later learned two vehicles occupied by multiple subjects shot at each other.

A short time later, a black SUV occupied by muiltiple males dropped off an indivusal suffering a gunshot wound at a local hospital.

Officers learned these two incidents were connected. The man, 18-year-old Curtis Smith, died a few days later.

A vehicle connected to Smith appears to be a stolen 2018 black Kia with a Nevada license plate LVV08.

Video of the car was found on surveillance.

Anyone with any information on the location of this vehicle or can identify its occupants are urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702- 385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Empty classroom generic
Classes canceled at 4 Las Vegas Valley schools Tuesday due to shortage of teachers
The exterior of a Clark County School District (CCSD) building is seen in Las Vegas.
Teachers union responds after CCSD declares ‘impasse’ in negotiations
Corey Harrison, aka "Big Hoss," of Pawn Stars
‘Pawn Stars’ reality TV personality arrested in Las Vegas for DUI
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police investigating barricade situation involving wanted suspect
The Clark County School District is facing a shortage of 2,000 teachers heading into the...
CCSD seeks restraining order to stop teacher ‘sickouts’

Latest News

MSG Sphere in Las Vegas
WATCH: Academy Award-nominated director shares first-look video from inside Sphere Las Vegas
Signage outside Rancho High School in Las Vegas
Las Vegas high school goes on lockdown after reports of weapon, threat unfounded
Signatures submitted in move to break up Clark County School District
Judge grants CCSD motion for injunction, calling teacher sickouts a ‘strike’
Clark County School District bus.
CCSD takes teachers union to court for wave of absences that forced Las Vegas school closures