Las Vegas police seek help in finding stolen car connected to homicide case

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are seeking help with the investigation of a homicide that happened April 1.

At about 2:20 a.m. police received a report of a shooting near the 5900 block of Tamara Costa Court south of Stewart Avenue and N Sloan Lane.

At the time no victims or suspects were found at the scene but evidence of a shooting was. Police later learned two vehicles occupied by multiple subjects shot at each other.

A short time later, a black SUV occupied by muiltiple males dropped off an indivusal suffering a gunshot wound at a local hospital.

Officers learned these two incidents were connected. The man, 18-year-old Curtis Smith, died a few days later.

A vehicle connected to Smith appears to be a stolen 2018 black Kia with a Nevada license plate LVV08.

Video of the car was found on surveillance.

Anyone with any information on the location of this vehicle or can identify its occupants are urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702- 385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.