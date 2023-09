UPDATE

Greetings Rancho High School High School families,

We want to provide an update on the lockdown.

CCSD Police have completed a search, no weapon was located and the lockdown has been lifted. No threat was made to our campus.

This incident serves as an important opportunity to remind our parents and students of safe practices and to look out for each other. If you or your child notices something suspicious, please notify one of our staff members immediately. Please encourage your child to report any perceived threat through SafeVoice, a school administrator or law enforcement.

If you have any questions or concerns about your child, please call our school at (702) 799-7000.

ORIGINAL MESSAGE

Greetings Rancho High School High School families, The safety of our students is the number one priority at Rancho High School.

As always, we want to keep you informed of important matters happening within our school community.

Our school is currently on lockdown out of an abundance of caution as police investigate rumors of a possible weapon on campus. Students are safe in their classroom and instruction is continuing with minimal disruption.

Once we have additional information to provide, we will share it with you. If you have any questions or concerns about your child, please call our school at (702)799-7000.