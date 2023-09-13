Kimmel, Colbert, Fallon set for one-night-only show together on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three late-night heavyweights are teaming up for a one-night-only show on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, the event, dubbed “Strike Force ̶F̶i̶v̶e̶ Three,” will bring hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel on stage together for the first time.

Held on Saturday, Sept. 23, the event will take place at Dolby Live at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip.

All proceeds from the show will go directly toward out-of-work staff from the hosts’ respective shows, the release states.

Kimmel, Colbert and Fallon recently joined forces with Seth Meyers and John Oliver for the limited-series podcast “Strike Force Five.”

Tickets for the event go on sale starting Friday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. PT at Ticketmaster.com.

