Kimmel, Colbert, Fallon set for one-night-only show together on Las Vegas Strip

Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon
Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:44 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three late-night heavyweights are teaming up for a one-night-only show on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, the event, dubbed “Strike Force ̶F̶i̶v̶e̶ Three,” will bring hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel on stage together for the first time.

Held on Saturday, Sept. 23, the event will take place at Dolby Live at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip.

All proceeds from the show will go directly toward out-of-work staff from the hosts’ respective shows, the release states.

Kimmel, Colbert and Fallon recently joined forces with Seth Meyers and John Oliver for the limited-series podcast “Strike Force Five.

Tickets for the event go on sale starting Friday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. PT at Ticketmaster.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Empty classroom generic
Classes canceled at 4 Las Vegas Valley schools Tuesday due to shortage of teachers
The exterior of a Clark County School District (CCSD) building is seen in Las Vegas.
Teachers union responds after CCSD declares ‘impasse’ in negotiations
Corey Harrison, aka "Big Hoss," of Pawn Stars
‘Pawn Stars’ reality TV personality arrested in Las Vegas for DUI
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police investigating barricade situation involving wanted suspect
The Clark County School District is facing a shortage of 2,000 teachers heading into the...
CCSD seeks restraining order to stop teacher ‘sickouts’

Latest News

Performers from Mariachi Oro De Rancho take part in an event at Harry Reid International in 2022.
Student mariachi band set to welcome guests at Las Vegas airport
Carrie Underwood performs for the CMT Music Awards on March 29, 2023 in Austin, Texas. The show...
Carrie Underwood extends residency on Las Vegas Strip
George Strait is joining forces with Chris Stapleton to lead a stadium tour in 2024 with...
George Strait teaming up with Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town for 2024 stadium tour
Comedian & TV host Bill Maher talks about the criticism he gets for speaking his mind & teases...
Bill Maher to take the Vegas stage