Judge grants CCSD motion for injunction, calling teacher sickouts a ‘strike’

By C.C. McCandless
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:48 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District’s motion for an injunction to stop teacher “sickouts” has been granted in district court.

The ruling came during a Wednesday morning court hearing. Recent unexpected teacher shortages across the Las Vegas Valley have caused multiple schools to cancel classes or adjust their daily instructional plans. Wednesday’s ruling effectively ruled that these actions constituted a strike, according to a judge.

“The absentee level at the affected schools is unprecedented,” the motion said, “and these mass sickouts have left students, parents, staff, and administrators scrambling to ensure students’ wellbeing.”

The Clark County Education Association, which represents about 18,000 licensed educators, denied that it was behind the recent wave of absences.

“We have no knowledge of what you’re inquiring about,” said Keenan Korth with CCEA last week. “Nor is what you are describing associated in any way with CCEA actions now or in the future.”

CCSD released a statement following the judge’s decision:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

