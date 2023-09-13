InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 3

A closer look at hot car deaths. How poor sleep could signal a more serious issue. Plus, a beekeeper teaches the next generation.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:54 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Dozens of children are killed in hot cars every year in the U.S. We reveal the new technology that’s rolling out in hopes of preventing more deaths – and why advocates say it doesn’t go far enough. Plus, if you toss and turn in your sleep, it could be a sign of a more serious issue, according to doctors, and we show you how a beekeeper is raising the next generation of enthusiasts.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Empty classroom generic
Classes canceled at 4 Las Vegas Valley schools Tuesday due to shortage of teachers
The exterior of a Clark County School District (CCSD) building is seen in Las Vegas.
Teachers union responds after CCSD declares ‘impasse’ in negotiations
Corey Harrison, aka "Big Hoss," of Pawn Stars
‘Pawn Stars’ reality TV personality arrested in Las Vegas for DUI
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police investigating barricade situation involving wanted suspect
The Clark County School District is facing a shortage of 2,000 teachers heading into the...
CCSD seeks restraining order to stop teacher ‘sickouts’

Latest News

File image of classroom
Henderson school cancels classes Wednesday due to shortage of teachers
A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Henderson police investigate after elderly man, woman dead in apparent murder-suicide
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police share plans for new substation in northwest valley
Las Vegas police have announced plans to add a new substation to the northwest valley.
Las Vegas police share plans for new substation in northwest valley
North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) generic file photo.
Man dies after ejected during single-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas