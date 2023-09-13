Henderson school cancels classes Wednesday due to shortage of teachers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An elementary school in Henderson has canceled classes Wednesday after experiencing a shortage of teachers.

CCSD provided a copy of the letter that was sent to parents on Wednesday morning:

Good Morning, Ulis Newton Elementary School Parents and Families,

This is Principal Meaghan McGowan.

We are canceling school today at Ulis Newton Elementary School. Please do not send your children to campus today, Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

There are an unexpected number of licensed staff/teachers absent from school today and we have made the difficult decision to not have school today.

We appreciate your understanding and apologize for the inconvenience.

I will send you a message later today to provide additional information regarding classes for tomorrow.

Thank you.

The school also noted that Henderson’s Battle Born Kids facility is open at Black Mountain Recreation Center for families impacted by the closure.

The Recreation Center is located at 599 Greenway Road.

Four schools in the Las Vegas Valley were closed on Tuesday due to similar staffing shortages.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.