Henderson police investigate after elderly man, woman dead in apparent murder-suicide

A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:19 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is investigating the death of an elderly man and woman that say is the result of an apparent murder-suicide.

According to Henderson police, officers responded to the 2600 block of Arimo Drive at about 6:50 p.m. Tuesday in response two deceased elderly individuals.

Police said that arriving officers located a 76-year-old female and 82-year-old male deceased at the scene.

Authorities say the preliminary investigation indicates that the incident was the result of an apparent murder-suicide.

The identification of the victims, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

The incident is being investigated as the seventh homicide for the City of Henderson for 2023, police said.

No further information was available.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest, or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers, may result in a cash reward.

