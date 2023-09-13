George Strait teaming up with Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town for 2024 stadium tour

George Strait is joining forces with Chris Stapleton to lead a stadium tour in 2024 with...
George Strait is joining forces with Chris Stapleton to lead a stadium tour in 2024 with multiple stops around the country.(Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP | Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:09 PM PDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Country music stars are joining forces to lead a multi-city stadium tour in 2024.

George Strait and Chris Stapleton will again share the stage for nine major concerts. This time they will also be joined by the Grammy award-winning group Little Big Town.

Most of the co-headlining shows are scheduled to take place between May and June 2024.

Fans can sign up for presale access with most tickets going on sale on Sept. 22.

Strait is currently scheduled to perform in Atlanta and Fort Worth, Texas, to close out 2023.

Stapleton is also on tour in 2023 with scheduled stops that include New York, Texas and Pennsylvania.

The Strait and Stapleton 2024 tour dates are scheduled as follows:

May 4 – Indianapolis, Indianapolis, at Lucas Oil Stadium

May 11 – Jacksonville, Florida, at EverBank Stadium

May 25 – Ames, Iowa, at Jack Trice Stadium

June 1 – Charlotte, North Carolina, at Bank of America Stadium

June 8 – East Rutherford, New Jersey, at MetLife Stadium

June 29 – Salt Lake City, Utah, at Rice Eccles Stadium

July 13 – Detroit, Michigan, at Ford Field

July 20 – Chicago, Illinois, at Soldier Field

Dec. 7 – Las Vegas, Nevada, at Allegiant Stadium

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Empty classroom generic
Classes canceled at 4 Las Vegas Valley schools Tuesday due to shortage of teachers
The exterior of a Clark County School District (CCSD) building is seen in Las Vegas.
Teachers union responds after CCSD declares ‘impasse’ in negotiations
Corey Harrison, aka "Big Hoss," of Pawn Stars
‘Pawn Stars’ reality TV personality arrested in Las Vegas for DUI
The Clark County School District is facing a shortage of 2,000 teachers heading into the...
CCSD seeks restraining order to stop teacher ‘sickouts’
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police investigating barricade situation involving wanted suspect

Latest News

FILE - Police say escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been captured.
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been arrested after 2 weeks on the run in Pennsylvania
Witness attorney Brandon Cammack, center, testifies during the impeachment trial for Texas...
Woman Texas A.G. Paxton’s staff say he had affair with expected to testify in impeachment trial
Zeus died from pneumonia after getting his front leg amputated.
World’s tallest male dog dies after amputation surgery, owner says
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during...
North Korea’s Kim vows full support for Russia at summit with Putin at a Far East spaceport
This photo provided by The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, N.Y., shows the 12...
‘Just Ken’ no more? Barbie sidekick among 12 finalists for National Toy Hall of Fame