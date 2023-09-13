Forecast Outlook - 09/13/23

Scattered Showers and Storms Through Thursday
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:10 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The best chance of showers and thunderstorms around the Las Vegas Valley will begin around 1-3 PM Wednesday afternoon. Slight chances for showers remain in the forecast through Thursday in Southern Nevada.

The best thunderstorm chances will be focused over the mountains on Wednesday and Thursday, but a few isolated showers will drift off the mountains during the afternoon and early evening on both days. High temperatures will be running in the low to mid 90s through Friday.

Drier air returns for the weekend with skies turning mostly sunny. High temperatures hold in the mid to upper 90s throughout the weekend.

Long range models are bringing in cooler than average temperatures for a majority of next week.

