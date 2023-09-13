Fontainebleau Las Vegas looking to hire over 6K workers ahead of December opening

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fontainebleau Las Vegas announced on Wednesday that it is looking to hire more than 6,500 workers ahead of its December grand opening.

To assist with its hiring efforts, Fontainebleau says it will hold a five-day job fair to fill approximately 1,500 positions for across its food, beverage and nightlife operations.

According to a news release, the five-day hiring event will begin Monday, Sept. 25, and will be held at Vū Las Vegas’ production campus, 901 Grier Dr., south of Sunset Road.

Fontainebleau says that the first phase of the hiring fair, dubbed “NightCast: a Talent Recruitment Event,” will run two days and focus on recruitment for the resort’s nightlife venue. Following that, the next phase, called SavorCast: a Talent Recruitment Event, will span three days and focus on food and beverage roles.

The schedule is as follows:

· September 25 and 26: Nightlife positions

· September 28 and 29: Front-of-house food and beverage positions

· September 30: Back-of-house food and beverage positions

The property noted that its December 2023 grand opening is pending regulatory approvals.

“As we quickly approach a pinnacle moment in both Las Vegas’ and Fontainebleau’s history, we are excited to begin ramping up hiring efforts for our world-class resort,” says President Mark Tricano. “Fontainebleau Las Vegas’ guest experience begins with its MEMBERS, and as a resort, we are committed to recruiting individuals who are both passionate about luxury hospitality and eager to be a part of history.”

More information from Fontainebleau regarding positions, timeline, and attire can be found online at: careers.fontainebleaulasvegas.com.

