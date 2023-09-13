Fontainebleau Las Vegas looking to hire over 6K workers ahead of December opening

The exterior of Fontainebleau Las Vegas is seen on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
The exterior of Fontainebleau Las Vegas is seen on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.(FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:20 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fontainebleau Las Vegas announced on Wednesday that it is looking to hire more than 6,500 workers ahead of its December grand opening.

To assist with its hiring efforts, Fontainebleau says it will hold a five-day job fair to fill approximately 1,500 positions for across its food, beverage and nightlife operations.

According to a news release, the five-day hiring event will begin Monday, Sept. 25, and will be held at Vū Las Vegas’ production campus, 901 Grier Dr., south of Sunset Road.

Fontainebleau says that the first phase of the hiring fair, dubbed “NightCast: a Talent Recruitment Event,” will run two days and focus on recruitment for the resort’s nightlife venue. Following that, the next phase, called SavorCast: a Talent Recruitment Event, will span three days and focus on food and beverage roles.

The schedule is as follows:

· September 25 and 26: Nightlife positions

· September 28 and 29: Front-of-house food and beverage positions

· September 30: Back-of-house food and beverage positions

The property noted that its December 2023 grand opening is pending regulatory approvals.

“As we quickly approach a pinnacle moment in both Las Vegas’ and Fontainebleau’s history, we are excited to begin ramping up hiring efforts for our world-class resort,” says President Mark Tricano. “Fontainebleau Las Vegas’ guest experience begins with its MEMBERS, and as a resort, we are committed to recruiting individuals who are both passionate about luxury hospitality and eager to be a part of history.”

More information from Fontainebleau regarding positions, timeline, and attire can be found online at: careers.fontainebleaulasvegas.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Empty classroom generic
Classes canceled at 4 Las Vegas Valley schools Tuesday due to shortage of teachers
The exterior of a Clark County School District (CCSD) building is seen in Las Vegas.
Teachers union responds after CCSD declares ‘impasse’ in negotiations
Corey Harrison, aka "Big Hoss," of Pawn Stars
‘Pawn Stars’ reality TV personality arrested in Las Vegas for DUI
The Clark County School District is facing a shortage of 2,000 teachers heading into the...
CCSD seeks restraining order to stop teacher ‘sickouts’
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police investigating barricade situation involving wanted suspect

Latest News

North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) generic file photo.
Man dies after ejected during single-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas
Proposal to fill Lake Mead by draining Lake Powell gets growing support and opposition
Proposal to fill Lake Mead by draining Lake Powell gets growing support and opposition
Proposal to ‘fill Lake Mead’ and ‘drain Lake Powell’ gets growing support and opposition
Proposal to ‘fill Lake Mead’ and ‘drain Lake Powell’ gets growing support and opposition
CCSD teachers hold rally as contract looms
Parents, students support teachers as CCSD classes and after school activities are cancelled