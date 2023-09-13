Fire that burned in a 9-story apartment building in Vietnam’s capital has killed at least 56 people

FILE: Of the 56 people confirmed dead, the police have identified 39 victims, the state-owned...
FILE: Of the 56 people confirmed dead, the police have identified 39 victims, the state-owned Viet Nam News said Wednesday evening.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:13 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — A fire in a nine-story apartment building in Vietnam’s capital killed at least 56 people, including at least four children, while 37 more are being treated, state media reported citing the police.

Of the 56 people confirmed dead, the police have identified 39 victims, the state-owned Viet Nam News said Wednesday evening.

Initial reports about the death toll were unclear since the injured and dead were taken to different hospitals across the city. The fire started around midnight and was extinguished in the morning, rescue operations continued throughout the day.

The police have detained the owner of the building as part of their investigation.

State-owned national television channel VTV said four children were among those killed.

The fire was believed to have started late Tuesday and rescuers struggled to reach the building on a narrow lane in south Hanoi. It wasn’t immediately clear how much of the building had burned.

It was home to 150 residents, and 54 of the 70 people rescued from the fire were hospitalized for their injuries, state media said. Residents were being treated for smoke inhalation and injuries sustained as they tried to escape the building.

Authorities were investigating the cause of the fire, which started around midnight in the parking area of the building that had no emergency exit.

A deadly fire at a karaoke parlor in southern Vietnam’s Binh Duong province killed 32 people last year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Empty classroom generic
Classes canceled at 4 Las Vegas Valley schools Tuesday due to shortage of teachers
The exterior of a Clark County School District (CCSD) building is seen in Las Vegas.
Teachers union responds after CCSD declares ‘impasse’ in negotiations
Corey Harrison, aka "Big Hoss," of Pawn Stars
‘Pawn Stars’ reality TV personality arrested in Las Vegas for DUI
The Clark County School District is facing a shortage of 2,000 teachers heading into the...
CCSD seeks restraining order to stop teacher ‘sickouts’
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police investigating barricade situation involving wanted suspect

Latest News

FILE - Police say escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been captured.
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been arrested after 2 weeks on the run in Pennsylvania
Witness attorney Brandon Cammack, center, testifies during the impeachment trial for Texas...
Woman Texas A.G. Paxton’s staff say he had affair with expected to testify in impeachment trial
Zeus died from pneumonia after getting his front leg amputated.
World’s tallest male dog dies after amputation surgery, owner says
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during...
North Korea’s Kim vows full support for Russia at summit with Putin at a Far East spaceport
This photo provided by The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, N.Y., shows the 12...
‘Just Ken’ no more? Barbie sidekick among 12 finalists for National Toy Hall of Fame