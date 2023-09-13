Employee arrested at Mojave High School for lewdness with minor

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Clark County School District employee assigned at Mojave High School has been arrested for lewdness with a minor, officials said Wednesday.

School Principal Greg Cole confirmed for FOX 5 the employee was arrested and will not be allowed on campus.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was the lead investigative agency and the school is cooperating fully with their investigation, Cole added.

“The safety of our students is the number one priority at Mojave High School. As always, we want to keep you informed of important matters happening within our school community,” Cole said.

