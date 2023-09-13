Employee arrested at Mojave High School for lewdness with minor

A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By Michael Bell
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:49 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Clark County School District employee assigned at Mojave High School has been arrested for lewdness with a minor, officials said Wednesday.

School Principal Greg Cole confirmed for FOX 5 the employee was arrested and will not be allowed on campus.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was the lead investigative agency and the school is cooperating fully with their investigation, Cole added.

“The safety of our students is the number one priority at Mojave High School. As always, we want to keep you informed of important matters happening within our school community,” Cole said.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Empty classroom generic
Classes canceled at 4 Las Vegas Valley schools Tuesday due to shortage of teachers
The exterior of a Clark County School District (CCSD) building is seen in Las Vegas.
Teachers union responds after CCSD declares ‘impasse’ in negotiations
Corey Harrison, aka "Big Hoss," of Pawn Stars
‘Pawn Stars’ reality TV personality arrested in Las Vegas for DUI
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police investigating barricade situation involving wanted suspect
The Clark County School District is facing a shortage of 2,000 teachers heading into the...
CCSD seeks restraining order to stop teacher ‘sickouts’

Latest News

The exterior of Fontainebleau Las Vegas is seen on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Las Vegas Tourism Construction, Visitors Authority announces projects updates
The National Park Service provided this photograph showing that Death Valley National Park is...
Death Valley National Park, CA-190 to begin to reopen Oct. 15
Caesars Palace exterior
Report: Caesars Entertainment recently hacked by same group claiming attack against MGM
MSG Sphere in Las Vegas
WATCH: Academy Award-nominated director shares first-look video from inside Sphere Las Vegas