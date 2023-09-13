A’s donate $30K to help provide school supplies to Las Vegas Valley teachers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - While the Athletics are still in the midst of a potential move to Las Vegas, the team is already helping teachers in the area with some much-needed school supplies.

According to the Public Education Foundation (PEF), the A’s donated $30,000 that will “provide essential supplies for the classroom at no cost to teachers.”

The Public Education Foundation’s Teacher Superstore provides teachers with a chance to purchase school supplies at a fraction of their regular cost.

The organization said that thanks to the donation from the A’s, 75 Las Vegas Valley teachers from Title 1 schools in the Clark County School District were able to shop for school supplies at the shop.

The group said that overall, the A’s provided free PEF Teacher Superstore memberships for 180 CCSD teachers, which entitles a teacher to receive up to $500 worth of supplies for free.

According to the Public Education Foundation, supplies available range from classroom basics like notebooks and pencils, to educational games and student behavioral incentives.

The donation comes after a group, dubbed Schools Over Stadiums, filed a referendum petition to repeal the state funding for stadium bonds that was approved in this year’s special legislative session.

A special session was called in June to focus on a bill that would create funding for a Major League Baseball stadium on the Las Vegas Strip. After eight days, the measure was approved and signed by Gov. Joe Lombardo.

The stadium, with a projected cost of $1.5 billion, is expected to be the future home of the Oakland A’s.

For more information on the Public Education Foundation and the PEF Teacher Superstore, visit: thepef.org.

