Death Valley National Park, CA-190 to begin to reopen Oct. 15

The National Park Service provided this photograph showing that Death Valley National Park is...
The National Park Service provided this photograph showing that Death Valley National Park is closed due to flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Hilary.(National Park Service)
By Michael Bell
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:02 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Caltrans and the National Park Service announced Wednesday that parts of State Route 190 (CA-190) and Death Valley National Park are tentatively scheduled to reopen on Oct. 15.

The only access to the park will be from the west via Lone Pine, CA.

The reopening date depends on several factors including future weather events and the availability of materials to fix the road.

When the section of CA-190 reopens drivers should anticipate several 24-hour traffic control points where repair work is ongoing.

The national park and state highway have been fully closed since Aug. 20 due to extensive flash flood damage caused by the remnants of Hurricane Hilary.

Death Valley received more than a year’s worth of rain in a single day. Flash floods undercut pavement and left collapsed roads parkwide.

Lodging, food, and fuel will be available at Panamint Springs Resort, Stovepipe Wells Village, and The Oasis at Death Valley. Some NPS campgrounds will open at the same time.

The park’s eastern entrances will remain closed on Oct. 15. Some hiking trailheads will be available, but most secondary roads in the park will still be closed.

More information is online at nps.gov/deva.

