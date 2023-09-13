Clark County launches series of town halls on street vendor next steps

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Tuesday evening, Clark County hosted the first in a series of scheduled town hall meetings aimed at “fostering community engagement and addressing concerns surrounding the Clark County’s sidewalk vendors ordinances.”

The first of 11 town hall events was held at the Clark County Government Center. According to a media release from the county, the town halls will “provide a valuable opportunity for Clark County residents to learn more about the timeline, proposed regulations, share their thoughts and ideas, and shape the future of sidewalk vending in the county.”

According to the release, the proposed sidewalk vending regulations aim to ensure that sidewalk vending operations are conducted in a safe, legal, and controlled manner while providing opportunities for economic growth and cultural diversity. The new regulations call for specific rules and licensing requirements for sidewalk vendors, including health and safety standards, location restrictions, and designation of zones in neighborhoods and commercial areas where sidewalk vending can occur.

The town hall meetings will be held at various locations across Clark County. The following is a list of the dates and locations for all the confirmed upcoming town halls:

Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 5:30 p.m. | Parkdale Community Center - 3200 Ferndale St, Las Vegas, NV 89121

Monday, Sept. 18 at 5:30 p.m. | Monaco Middle School - 1870 N Lamont St, Las Vegas, NV 89115

Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 5:30 p.m. | Desert Breeze Community Center - 8275 Spring Mountain Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89117

Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 2 p.m. | Cora Coleman Senior Center - 2100 Bonnie Ln, Las Vegas, NV 89156

Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 5:30 p.m. | Desert Breeze Community Center - 8275 Spring Mountain Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89117

Thursday, Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. | Paradise Recreation Center - 4775 S. McLeod, Las Vegas, NV 89121

Monday, Sept. 25 at 5:30 p.m. | Paradise Community Center - 4775 S. McLeod, Las Vegas, NV 89121

The town halls will offer interpretation services in Spanish, English & Tagalog and will be broadcast on all Clark County Social Media Channels in English and Spanish including Facebook, Twitter (X), and YouTube. Clark County Channel 4 will broadcast the events live.

