Clark County launches series of town halls on street vendor next steps

Clark County is hosting a series of town hall meetings about the future of street vendor...
Clark County is hosting a series of town hall meetings about the future of street vendor regulation(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:22 PM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Tuesday evening, Clark County hosted the first in a series of scheduled town hall meetings aimed at “fostering community engagement and addressing concerns surrounding the Clark County’s sidewalk vendors ordinances.”

The first of 11 town hall events was held at the Clark County Government Center. According to a media release from the county, the town halls will “provide a valuable opportunity for Clark County residents to learn more about the timeline, proposed regulations, share their thoughts and ideas, and shape the future of sidewalk vending in the county.”

According to the release, the proposed sidewalk vending regulations aim to ensure that sidewalk vending operations are conducted in a safe, legal, and controlled manner while providing opportunities for economic growth and cultural diversity. The new regulations call for specific rules and licensing requirements for sidewalk vendors, including health and safety standards, location restrictions, and designation of zones in neighborhoods and commercial areas where sidewalk vending can occur.

The town hall meetings will be held at various locations across Clark County. The following is a list of the dates and locations for all the confirmed upcoming town halls:

  • Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 5:30 p.m. | Parkdale Community Center - 3200 Ferndale St, Las Vegas, NV 89121
  • Monday, Sept. 18 at 5:30 p.m. | Monaco Middle School - 1870 N Lamont St, Las Vegas, NV 89115
  • Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 5:30 p.m. | Desert Breeze Community Center - 8275 Spring Mountain Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89117
  • Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 2 p.m. | Cora Coleman Senior Center - 2100 Bonnie Ln, Las Vegas, NV 89156
  • Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 5:30 p.m. | Desert Breeze Community Center - 8275 Spring Mountain Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89117
  • Thursday, Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. | Paradise Recreation Center - 4775 S. McLeod, Las Vegas, NV 89121
  • Monday, Sept. 25 at 5:30 p.m. | Paradise Community Center - 4775 S. McLeod, Las Vegas, NV 89121

The town halls will offer interpretation services in Spanish, English & Tagalog and will be broadcast on all Clark County Social Media Channels in English and Spanish including Facebook, Twitter (X), and YouTube. Clark County Channel 4 will broadcast the events live.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The exterior of the Bellagio is seen on the Las Vegas Strip
MGM Resorts says it identified ‘cybersecurity issue’ that’s affecting some of company’s systems
Empty classroom generic
Classes canceled at 4 Las Vegas Valley schools Tuesday due to shortage of teachers
Ed Sheeran crashes Las Vegas wedding, serenades couple during ceremony
Ed Sheeran crashes Las Vegas wedding, serenades couple during ceremony
Las Vegas police say 3 with non-life-threatening injuries after multi-vehicle crash Monday
Las Vegas police say 3 with non-life-threatening injuries after multi-vehicle crash Monday
Corey Harrison, aka "Big Hoss," of Pawn Stars
‘Pawn Stars’ reality TV personality arrested in Las Vegas for DUI

Latest News

Where exactly do the donations go?
Status of Maui donations
Students across the Las Vegas Valley felt the impact today
Teacher call-outs forced four Clark County schools to cancel class
The CCEA and some of its leadership team are named as defendants in CCSD’s motion.
CCEA has insisted it’s had no connection to the string of recent sickouts at valley schools
Domico Mangum
Second suspect arrested in connection with shooting at Nevada State Trooper last month