Carrie Underwood extends residency on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Eight-time GRAMMY Award winner, Carrie Underwood, on Wednesday announced that she will extend her residency on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, as part of the extension, Underwood has added 18 performances in 2024 as part of her “REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency” at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Resorts World said that tickets for the added performances go on sale to the public on Monday, Sept. 18. at 10 a.m.

Show dates include:

March 2024: 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16



May 2024: 22, 25, 26, 29, 31



June 2024: 1



August 2024: 14, 16, 17, 21, 23, 24



Previously announced dates that are currently on sale include:

September 2023: 22, 23, 27, 29, 30



November 2023: 29



December 2023: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16



