Where to find the best pizza in Las Vegas Valley, according to new list

Pizza generic
Pizza generic(Pexels)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:27 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Washington Post recently set out to determine the best pizza in each state across the country.

“We created our own directory of pizza styles by asking Yelp to search more than 85,000 independent and small-chain restaurants for reviews that mentioned 35 styles,” the Washington Post said in describing how it identified each state’s most popular pizza spots.

After analyzing the data, WaPo was able to list the best pizza in Nevada in four different pizza styles: Chicago, Detroit, Neapolitan-ish and New York.

According to the findings, Nevada’s top-ranked pizza restaurants were found to be:

Best Chicago Pizza:

Windy City Chicago Style Pizza, 3655 S. Durango Drive, Suite 18

Best Detroit Pizza:

Good Pie, 1212 S. Main Street

Best Neapolitan Pizza:

Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana, 140 Green Valley Parkway

Best New York Pizza:

Secret Pizza, 3708 S. Las Vegas Boulevard, Level 3

To view Washington Post’s full pizza report, click HERE.

