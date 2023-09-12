Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Sign goes purple in recognition of Suicide Prevention

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The 89 bulbs along the perimeter of the iconic Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign were turned purple in recognition of Suicide Prevention Week and Month in a ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 8 a.m.

Suicide Prevention Week is recognized from Sept. 10-16. Taking part in the lighting event were Clark County commissioners and representatives from Hailee’s Hope, a local nonprofit foundation focused on suicide prevention and awareness, along with The Defensive Line and the Nevada Office of Suicide Prevention (https://suicideprevention.nv.gov/).

“We are proud to stand with Hailee’s Hope to shine a light on this critical problem and support suicide prevention efforts and programs that save lives,” Commissioner Michael Naft said. “Tragically, suicide is one of the leading causes of death in Nevada and across the nation. It is important that we come together to end suicide and support intervention programs that teach people how to better cope with the challenges they face, and connect people in need with the mental and physical healthcare they need.”

“This year it will be 10 years since I lost my daughter Hailee to suicide,” said Jason Lamberth of Hailee’s Hope. “As a survivor of suicide loss, suicide prevention is something near and dear to my heart. We’re fortunate and proud to work with our community partners and the Clark County commissioners to raise awareness for suicide prevention and to help save lives.”

The Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign is located on the Las Vegas Strip south of Russell Road and was created in 1959 after the Clark County Commission approved funding for the project on what was then Highway 91. Submitting the lowest qualified bid was Western Electric Display, Inc. (aka “Western Neon”), purchased by YESCO in the 1960s.

The design, characteristic of the Googie architecture movement, was created by Betty Willis. The 25-foot-tall sign was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2009, Clark County’s centennial year. The sign, like the rest of the Las Vegas Strip, is in unincorporated Clark County.

