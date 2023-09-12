Ski season on Mt. Charleston will happen this fall, though feds create a public ban until 2025 in case of construction delays

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Local and federal officials promise that ski season at Mt. Charleston is “on” for the fall and some major roads will reopen as work is completed, though the fine print on a federal document bars public entry to parts of the mountain until September 2025 just in case there are construction delays.

Federal officials told FOX5 that the lengthy timeframe until 2025 outlined in the “Area Closure” order is an “overabundance of caution,” and parts of the order can be rescinded once roadwork is completed. The area covers the northeastern portion of the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest/Spring Mountains National Recreation Area, indicated in a highlighted portion of a map. It only allows for entry by necessary public officials, first responders and residents, and warns of a misdemeanor, fine or jail time for violations of the order.

“This Order shall be in effect from September 1, 2023, at 12:00 am through September 1, 2025 at 12:00am, unless rescinded,” it states. A spokesperson for the U.S. Forest Service explained that it is easier to create a broad order and modify or rescind portions once roadwork is completed.

Work on for Lee Canyon and Kyle Canyon Roads must be completed by October 1 for the pavement to properly seal, the spokesperson said. Once the road is ready to be used, part of the order will be rescinded and some public closures will remain, that official said. Roadwork to Deer Creek Road will last far beyond winter; there is plenty of engineering work that must be completed as well.

“That kind of, that kind of caught our eye,” said “Mt. Charleston Mountain Man” Jimmy Alderson, who lives in Lee Canyon, had questions about how the order works. “That does it does bring a bit of a bit of ease to our concerns,” he said, though he does wonder how much longer checkpoints will last for residents. Locals in the Las Vegas Valley have been monitoring his “tweets” or “posts” on the social media platform “X,” formerly known as Twitter. He provides construction and updates and scenic views for eager locals who still cannot drive up to the mountain.

“Maybe there’s a checklist of things that need to be fixed, [to] give people an understanding of when they might be able to start camping up here again, when they might be able to come up here and recreate again,” Alderson said.

Alderson said he is eager for Las Vegas Valley residents to enjoy the mountain once again.

“People who come up, they’re enchanted by the vistas. They get a chance to see wild horses, perhaps burros, and I love it when folks come up and do volunteer work as they’re planting trees and things like that. It definitely warms my heart to see that,” Alderson said.

