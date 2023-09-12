Nevada attorney general announces more listening sessions for Kroger, Albertsons merger

413 Albertson's and Kroger owned stores will close nationwide(KMVT-TV)
By Michael Bell
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:45 AM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Tuesday, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced further listening sessions for the pending grocery store merger deal between Kroger and Albertsons.

Ford also announced that FTC Chair Lina Khan will attend three of the listening sessions held throughout the Las Vegas Valley on Sept. 13.

Kroger, Albertsons merger would impact 15 Nevada stores

“It is incumbent upon my office to review a corporate merger of this scale under the Unfair Trade Practices Act to determine its impact on trade and Nevada consumers,” said Ford. “Considering the potential implications, it is important for me to hear directly from Nevada consumers to fully understand their concerns about the grocery store merger.”

“I’m thrilled that Chair Khan will attend listening sessions around the Las Vegas area during this process,” continued Ford. “We are happy to welcome her to Nevada and look forward to hearing the public’s concerns about the potential merger.”

The listening sessions are an opportunity for Ford to receive public comment and consumer opinion on the merger.

The general public is invited to attend and give comment.

Updated information, including additional dates, is available on the Nevada Attorney General’s website. Consumers may also visit the website to complete a survey about the proposed merger.

The listening sessions will be held on the following dates. In addition, listening sessions in Carson City and Elko will be announced at a future date.

  • August 22, 2023 (1:00 pm) – Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89101
  • August 29, 2023 (11:00 am) – Boulder City Council Chamber, 401 California Ave., Boulder City, NV 89005
  • August 31, 2023 (11:00 am) – Pahrump and Tonopah Board of County Commission (BOCC) Chambers 2100 E Walt Williams Dr., Pahrump, NV 89048 (This meeting will be conferenced to the Tonopah Justice Court at 101 Radar Road, Tonopah, NV 89049.)
  • Sept. 13, 2023 (10:00 am) – Henderson City Council Chambers, 240 S. Water Street, Henderson NV 89015
  • Sept. 13, 2023 (1:00 pm) - North Las Vegas City Hall, 2250 Las Vegas Blvd N Suite 112, North Las Vegas, NV 89030
  • Sept. 13, 2023 (5:00 pm) - Andre Agassi Boys and Girls Club, 800 N. Martin Luther King Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89106
  • Sept. 14, 2023 (7:00 pm) - Mt. Crest Community Center 4701, N. Durango Drive, Las Vegas NV 89129
  • Sept. 18, 2023 (6:00 pm) - Parkdale Recreation Center, 3200 Ferndale Street, Las Vegas, NV 89121
  • Sept. 20, 2023 (6:00 pm) - Doolittle Community Center 1950 J Street, Las Vegas, NV 89106
  • Sept. 21, 2023 (7:00 pm) - Desert Breeze Community Center, 8275 Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas, NV 89117
  • Sept. 27, 2023 (7:00 pm) - Paradise Community Center, 4775 McLeod Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89121
  • Oct. 10, 2023 (6:00 pm) - McKinley Art Culture Center Auditorium, 925 Riverside Drive, Reno, NV 89503
  • Oct. 12, 2023 (6:00 pm) - Evelyn Mount Northeast Community Center, Tuscarora Room, 1301 Valley Road, Reno, NV 89512

