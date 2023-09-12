Las Vegas police investigating barricade situation involving wanted suspect

A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
By Michael Bell
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:35 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Update 1:12 p.m.

The suspect has been taken into custody. Police ask to please still avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are responding to a barricaded suspect situation near South University Center Drive and East Flamingo Road.

Officers state there is a barricaded suspect in the 4000 block of University Center Drive.

The individual being sought is refusing to exit a structure and has been contacted by negotiators.

Officers ask people to avoid the area.

Flamingo Road and University Center Drive are currently shut down.

Evacuations are underway as a precaution police say.

This is a developing story.

