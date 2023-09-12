Las Vegas police investigating barricade situation involving wanted suspect
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:35 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Update 1:12 p.m.
The suspect has been taken into custody. Police ask to please still avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are responding to a barricaded suspect situation near South University Center Drive and East Flamingo Road.
Officers state there is a barricaded suspect in the 4000 block of University Center Drive.
The individual being sought is refusing to exit a structure and has been contacted by negotiators.
Officers ask people to avoid the area.
Flamingo Road and University Center Drive are currently shut down.
Evacuations are underway as a precaution police say.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.