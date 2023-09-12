Las Vegas, Caliente men convicted of illegally harvesting mule deer

Three men were convicted of harassing a mule deer buck with a drone before illegally killing...
Three men were convicted of harassing a mule deer buck with a drone before illegally killing the animal, according to the Nevada Department of Wildlife on Tuesday.(NDOW)
By Michael Bell
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:48 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three men were convicted of harassing a mule deer buck with a drone before illegally killing the animal, according to the Nevada Department of Wildlife on Tuesday.

Bailey Thompson, 23, of Las Vegas, James Ebert, 51, and Justin Ebert, 22, both from Caliente, spotted a trophy-sized buck on private property in Hunt Unit 242.

Knowing they could not legally shoot the animal on private property, they used a drone to harass the mule deer off private property. Once on public land, Thompson illegally shot and killed the animal.

While Thompson did possess a mule deer buck tag, it was for Unit 221-222 and not the unit where the buck was killed.

Thompson was convicted of three gross misdemeanors: unlawful killing of a big game animal, unlawful possession of a big game animal, and conspiracy. The Eberts were both convicted on two gross misdemeanors each: unlawful possession of a big game animal and conspiracy.

“I’m not quite sure what these men were thinking,” said Game Warden Capt. Jake Kreamer. “They went to the trouble of illegally using a drone to chase this animal off private land only to shoot it in the wrong unit. All their efforts only compounded their trouble.”

All three individuals will split a $15,000 civil penalty for their convictions.

Additionally, all three will have their hunting, fishing, and trapping privileges suspended for five years. They will also forfeit any bonus points they have accrued for big game in Nevada.

“It’s extremely frustrating,” said Kreamer. “These men saw a buck they wanted and decided the rules didn’t pertain to them. They knew they were in the wrong unit. They knew using the drone to push the animal was illegal. They just thought they wouldn’t get caught and now they’re stuck with some pretty steep fines and penalties.”

With the suspension, all three men will be entered into the Interstate Wildlife Violators.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The exterior of the Bellagio is seen on the Las Vegas Strip
MGM Resorts says it identified ‘cybersecurity issue’ that’s affecting some of company’s systems
Ed Sheeran crashes Las Vegas wedding, serenades couple during ceremony
Ed Sheeran crashes Las Vegas wedding, serenades couple during ceremony
Las Vegas police say 3 with non-life-threatening injuries after multi-vehicle crash Monday
Las Vegas police say 3 with non-life-threatening injuries after multi-vehicle crash Monday
Las Vegas police are responding to a barricaded suspect near the intersection of S. Grand...
Las Vegas police in standoff with barricaded suspect in west valley
Empty classroom generic
Classes canceled at 4 Las Vegas Valley schools Tuesday due to shortage of teachers

Latest News

Section of Las Vegas freeway named in honor of trooper killed during car chase
413 Albertson's and Kroger owned stores will close nationwide
Nevada attorney general announces more listening sessions for Kroger, Albertsons merger
CCSD confirmed that classes at four Las Vegas Valley schools were canceled Tuesday "due to a...
CCSD confirms 4 Las Vegas Valley schools canceled Tuesday due to teacher shortages
Empty classroom generic
Classes canceled at 4 Las Vegas Valley schools Tuesday due to shortage of teachers