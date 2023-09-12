High Roller Reining Classic happening now at the South Point

It’s like figure skating on horses and it’s happening at the South Point this week.
By Nkiruka Azuka
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 2:55 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The High Roller Reining Classic brings together people of all skill levels to compete on horses. They’re judged in several different categories including tricks, spins and sudden stops.

It’s a family-friendly sport and Andrea Fappani, a professional horse trainer, said bringing the family can help spark the next generation of trainers.

“You can bring your kids,” Fappani said. “If you have young children, you’ll see it’s a special connection, just being close to a horse and feeling them breathe and having them next to you. It’s a special feeling. And I think it can develop a passion later on.

This is a free event and happening all week at the South Point. For more information, click here.

