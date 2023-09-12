Health District identifies local supplements with ‘nonfood grade’ ingredients

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Southern Nevada Health District announced that it has identified a local supplement manufacturer that sold products made with ingredients that are not food grade.

According to a media release from SNHD, Harmonic Innerprizes sold products made with ingredients from unapproved sources, including some that could lead to heavy metal toxicity. Testing is being conducted to determine more information about the contents of the products from the facility that were found to be from unapproved or unidentified sources.

The Health District has suspended the permit, and the business is no longer selling these products. However, supplements sold by Harmonic Innerprizes may still be available through retail establishments.

According to SNHD, symptoms of heavy metal toxicity are nonspecific and can vary, including but not limited to abdominal pain, chills, dehydration, diarrhea and nausea. These non-specific symptoms can be caused by a wide range of health issues, making it challenging to attribute them to heavy metal toxicity without a proper healthcare provider assessment and/or testing.

If someone has taken supplements purchased from Harmonic Innerprizes and is experiencing new, unexplained medical symptoms, they should immediately consult with their health care provider. Examples of products sold by Harmonic Innerprizes are available at the following link.

The Health District will provide further updates as more information becomes available.

FOX5 reached out to Harmonic Innerprizes’ Henderson location for comment but has not received a response.

