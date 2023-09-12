Harlem Globetrotters bringing ‘slam-dunk extravaganza’ to Henderson

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their quirky style of basketball to Henderson next February as part of their upcoming tour.

According to a news release, the Harlem Globetrotters will perform an “unforgettable blend of dribbling, spinning, and dunking” during a game at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson on Monday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.

The team, featuring Hammer, TNT, Bulldog, Cheese, Torch, Hot Shot, Jet, Wham and Thunder, will “run circles around the Washington Generals on the court and bring the hype to the crowd.”

Tickets go on sale beginning Sept. 25.

For more information, visit: www.harlemglobetrotters.com.

