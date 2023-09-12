George Strait bringing stadium tour to Las Vegas with Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town

5/10
5/10(George Strait / YouTube)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:01 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Country superstar George Strait announced on Tuesday he will hit the road for a nine-city stadium tour in 2024.

According to a post on his official Facebook page, as part of the upcoming tour, Strait will make a stop at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Dec. 7, 2024.

Strait is set to headline the tour, along with performances by Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town.

In addition to Las Vegas, other stops on the tour include:

5/4/2024 - Indianapolis, IN

5/11/2024 - Jacksonville*

5/25/2024 - Ames, IA

6/1/2024 - Charlotte, NC

6/8/2024 - East Rutherford, NJ

6/29/2024 - Salt Lake City, UT

7/13/2024 - Detroit, MI

7/20/2024 - Chicago, IL

For more information, visit: https://georgestraitconcerts.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The exterior of the Bellagio is seen on the Las Vegas Strip
MGM Resorts says it identified ‘cybersecurity issue’ that’s affecting some of company’s systems
Empty classroom generic
Classes canceled at 4 Las Vegas Valley schools Tuesday due to shortage of teachers
Ed Sheeran crashes Las Vegas wedding, serenades couple during ceremony
Ed Sheeran crashes Las Vegas wedding, serenades couple during ceremony
Las Vegas police say 3 with non-life-threatening injuries after multi-vehicle crash Monday
Las Vegas police say 3 with non-life-threatening injuries after multi-vehicle crash Monday
Las Vegas police are responding to a barricaded suspect near the intersection of S. Grand...
Las Vegas police in standoff with barricaded suspect in west valley

Latest News

New attraction gives people chance to skydive Las Vegas Strip at sunset
Attraction launches that gives people chance to skydive Las Vegas Strip at sunset
Harlem Globetrotters Donte "Hammer" Harrison, Nathaniel "Big Easy" Lofton and Cherelle "Torch"...
Harlem Globetrotters bringing ‘slam-dunk extravaganza’ to Henderson
Pizza generic
Where to find the best pizza in Las Vegas Valley, according to new list
It's Halloween time at Disneyland Resort! Here's a look at some of the spooktackular events,...
Halloween time & new attractions at Disneyland