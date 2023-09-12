George Strait bringing stadium tour to Las Vegas with Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Country superstar George Strait announced on Tuesday he will hit the road for a nine-city stadium tour in 2024.

According to a post on his official Facebook page, as part of the upcoming tour, Strait will make a stop at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Dec. 7, 2024.

Strait is set to headline the tour, along with performances by Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town.

In addition to Las Vegas, other stops on the tour include:

5/4/2024 - Indianapolis, IN

5/11/2024 - Jacksonville*

5/25/2024 - Ames, IA

6/1/2024 - Charlotte, NC

6/8/2024 - East Rutherford, NJ

6/29/2024 - Salt Lake City, UT

7/13/2024 - Detroit, MI

7/20/2024 - Chicago, IL

For more information, visit: https://georgestraitconcerts.com.

