Forecast Outlook - 09/12/23

Clouds will be in and out through Tuesday with the chance of a few passing showers and isolated thunderstorms. High temperatures hold in the mid-90s which is right around average for this time of year.

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight with overnight low temperatures falling back into the 70s. Tuesday will feature a few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms around Southern Nevada. The forecast high is at 96° in Las Vegas.

Slight shower and storm chances continue Wednesday and Thursday with the best chances over the mountains. Drier air returns for the weekend with skies turning mostly sunny. High temperatures hold in the mid-90s throughout the week.

