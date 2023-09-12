Forecast Outlook - 09/12/23

Chances for Showers and Storm Today
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:32 AM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Clouds will be in and out through Tuesday with the chance of a few passing showers and isolated thunderstorms. High temperatures hold in the mid-90s which is right around average for this time of year.

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight with overnight low temperatures falling back into the 70s. Tuesday will feature a few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms around Southern Nevada. The forecast high is at 96° in Las Vegas.

Slight shower and storm chances continue Wednesday and Thursday with the best chances over the mountains. Drier air returns for the weekend with skies turning mostly sunny. High temperatures hold in the mid-90s throughout the week.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The exterior of the Bellagio is seen on the Las Vegas Strip
MGM Resorts says it identified ‘cybersecurity issue’ that’s affecting some of company’s systems
Ed Sheeran crashes Las Vegas wedding, serenades couple during ceremony
Ed Sheeran crashes Las Vegas wedding, serenades couple during ceremony
Las Vegas police say 3 with non-life-threatening injuries after multi-vehicle crash Monday
Las Vegas police say 3 with non-life-threatening injuries after multi-vehicle crash Monday
Las Vegas police are responding to a barricaded suspect near the intersection of S. Grand...
Las Vegas police in standoff with barricaded suspect in west valley
Empty classroom generic
Classes canceled at 4 Las Vegas Valley schools Tuesday due to shortage of teachers

Latest News

FOX5 News at 10pm-1030pm
Monday, September 11 EVENING weather update
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook - 09/12/23
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook-9/10/23
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook-9/2010/23