Classes canceled at multiple schools across Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:45 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Classes were canceled on Tuesday at a school in the southwest Las Vegas Valley due to a teacher shortage.

The school advised of the closure in a notice sent to parents, as well as, a notice posted on its website:

“This is Principal Donna Levy. We are canceling school today at Southwest CTA. Please do not send your children to campus today, Tuesday, September 12th. There are an unexpected number of licensed staff/teachers absent from school today and we have made the difficult decision to not have school today. We appreciate your understanding and apologize for the inconvenience. I will send you a message later today to provide additional information regarding classes for tomorrow. Thank you.”

When reached by phone on Tuesday, an office worker at a second school, Twitchell Elementary School in Henderson, confirmed that classes were also canceled at its campus.

Additionally, shortly after reporting the closures at Twitchell and Southwest CTA, parents reached out to FOX5 to inform that classes were also canceled at Sig Rogich Middle School and Gwendolyn Woolley Elementary School.

The cancelation of classes comes after the Clark County School District on Monday afternoon announced that it had submitted an emergency motion to seek a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to stop recent teacher “sickouts.”

CCSD seeks restraining order to stop teacher 'sickouts'

In a news release, CCSD categorized the recent call-ins as “a strike by licensed educators represented by CCEA.”

“The actions of licensed educators have forced the closure of three CCSD schools and severely disrupted the operations of two additional schools through a targeted and coordinated rolling-sickout strike,” the CCSD statement stated.

