CCSD, teachers union ‘at impasse’ in negotiations

The exterior of a Clark County School District (CCSD) building is seen in Las Vegas.
The exterior of a Clark County School District (CCSD) building is seen in Las Vegas.((Gai Phanalasy/FOX5) | FOX5)
By Michael Bell
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:03 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After classes at four Las Vegas Valley schools on Tuesday were canceled due to a shortage of teachers, the district has said negotiations with the union have reached an impasse.

“Due to a high number of unexpected teacher absences, the following schools have canceled classes for Tuesday, September 12, 2023,” Clark County School District announced Tuesday morning.

Classes canceled at 4 Las Vegas Valley schools Tuesday due to shortage of teachers

CCSD also released a statement that today’s 11th bargaining session with the Clark County Education Association were “declared an impasse.”

The full statement is:

FOX 5 has reached out to CCEA for a response.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The exterior of the Bellagio is seen on the Las Vegas Strip
MGM Resorts says it identified ‘cybersecurity issue’ that’s affecting some of company’s systems
Ed Sheeran crashes Las Vegas wedding, serenades couple during ceremony
Ed Sheeran crashes Las Vegas wedding, serenades couple during ceremony
Las Vegas police say 3 with non-life-threatening injuries after multi-vehicle crash Monday
Las Vegas police say 3 with non-life-threatening injuries after multi-vehicle crash Monday
Las Vegas police are responding to a barricaded suspect near the intersection of S. Grand...
Las Vegas police in standoff with barricaded suspect in west valley
Empty classroom generic
Classes canceled at 4 Las Vegas Valley schools Tuesday due to shortage of teachers

Latest News

Three men were convicted of harassing a mule deer buck with a drone before illegally killing...
Las Vegas, Caliente men convicted of illegally harvesting mule deer
Section of Las Vegas freeway named in honor of trooper killed during car chase
413 Albertson's and Kroger owned stores will close nationwide
Nevada attorney general announces more listening sessions for Kroger, Albertsons merger
CCSD confirmed that classes at four Las Vegas Valley schools were canceled Tuesday "due to a...
CCSD confirms 4 Las Vegas Valley schools canceled Tuesday due to teacher shortages