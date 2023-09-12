CCSD, teachers union ‘at impasse’ in negotiations

After today’s eleventh bargaining session, the Clark County School District (CCSD) declared an impasse with the Clark County Education Association (CCEA). CCSD ultimately offered a 9% salary increase in the first year, and $10k incentives for Tier 1 special education and hard-to-fill positions, plus correcting the inequities in the salary schedule for thousands of teachers. CCEA’s leadership team has rejected every offer.

CCEA’s latest proposal only deepened the deficit they would impose on the District and continues to divide our hard-working teachers. By increasing the financial burden it hopes to place on the District, CCEA continues moving farther away from any agreement.

By law, these sessions are for bargaining and negotiation, not surrender. CCEA never moved from its original unaffordable, budget-busting, and inequitable demands to benefit its most senior members while leaving those educators placed on the salary schedule inequitably to continue working for wages that do not honor them for their experience and education.

Because of CCEA’s inflexibility, arbitration becomes the only way to resolve the issues and pay our educators more equitably so our kids can benefit in the classroom.

SB 231 funds can still be negotiated once the state informs the District of its allocation for each employee group.