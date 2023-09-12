Attraction launches that gives people chance to skydive Las Vegas Strip at sunset

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An attraction will soon allow guests to view the Las Vegas Strip from a new vantage point.

According to a news release, developers of “Skydive the Strip: After Sunset” describe the attraction as a “groundbreaking endeavor.”

In the release, Skydive the Strip: After Sunset says it is the “world’s first and only authorized company to offer tandem skydiving after sunset.”

“Traditionally, tandem jumps for first-time jumpers are completed only during the day and prohibited to be conducted after sunset, due to their elevated risk and complexity, rendering them off-limits to first-time or novice skydivers until now,” developers said in the release.

The company also notes that individuals with no prior skydiving background are able to experience the attraction.

Skydive the Strip: After Sunset says that those taking part in the jumps will “feel the rush of adrenaline of freefalling above the evening lights of the Las Vegas Strip.”

According to the release, skydivers will have a private helicopter pickup directly off the fairway of Las Vegas Country Club.

Skydive the Strip: After Sunset says the “exceptional opportunity” starts at $30,000 per jump, adding that there is “extremely limited availability” of less than 100 reservations each year.

For more information, visit: SkydivetheStrip.com.

