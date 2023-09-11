Section of Las Vegas freeway named in honor of trooper killed during car chase

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) on Monday announced that a portion of a Las Vegas freeway has been named in honor of a Nevada State Police trooper who was killed during a car chase in 2021.

According to a news release, the I-15 near West Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas was dedicated to Nevada State Police Trooper Micah David May, who died after he was struck by a vehicle during a violent encounter with a suspect on the interstate.

NDOT said memorial signs have been installed on each direction of the highways to note the dedication to the fallen officer.

May was hit by a vehicle after a freeway pursuit on I-15 near Sahara Avenue on July 27. Police said May was laying spike stop strips in an attempt to stop the suspect’s car when he was struck.

The driver, 60-year-old Douglas Claiborne, was shot and killed by law enforcement after the chase, authorities said previously. May was airlifted to University Medical Center in critical condition where he later died, NHP said.

May, who was survived by his wife and two children, was the 12th member of Nevada State Police to die in the line of duty.

In addition to Trooper Micah May, NDOT said four other highways will also be dedicated to fallen officers:

BENJAMIN MICHAEL JENKINS: U.S. 93 near the U.S. 93 Alternate junction (north of Ely) dedicated to Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Benjamin Michael Jenkins who died by gunshot in March 2020

JACK LEE SPENCER, SR.: Interstate 80 approximately twenty miles east of Fernley (directly east of exit 65 Nightingale interchange) dedicated to Bureau of Indian Affairs Captain Jack Lee Spencer, Sr. who died in a vehicle crash in September 1998

CARLOS J. BORLAND: I-80 approximately one mile east of Lovelock (near where I-80 crosses over the Humboldt River) dedicated to Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Carlos J. Borland who died by gunfire in December 1993

CREIGHTON TRAVIS SPENCER: I-80 approximately ten miles west of Elko (directly west of exit 292 Hunter interchange) dedicated to Bureau of Indian Affairs Officer Creighton Travis Spencer who died in a vehicle crash in March 2001

According to NDOT, the signs installed for Jack Lee Spencer, Sr. and Creighton Travis Spencer will mark the first time that a Native American officer has been honored on Nevada’s state roadway network.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.