Las Vegas police updates Aug. 14 fatal hit-and-run as homicide

A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
By Michael Bell
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:12 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A fatal hit-and-run that occurred Aug. 14 has been recategorized as a homicide, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

On Monday, officers announced the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section - Fatal Detail will be adjusting the reported number of fatal collisions in 2023.

On Aug. 14 a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in the northwest Las Vegas Valley at around 6 a.m. near Tenaya Way and Centennial Parkway.

Police found a male suffering injuries and he was taken to UMC Trauma and later pronounced deceased. A 17-year-old was arrested for the incident.

“As the investigation progressed, new evidence was discovered that shows the collision was an intentional act. This investigation has been turned over to LVMPD Homicide Section and the number of reported fatal collisions will be adjusted accordingly,” the statement from police reads.

