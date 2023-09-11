Las Vegas police in standoff with barricaded suspect in west valley

A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By Michael Bell
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:03 AM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are responding to a barricaded suspect near the intersection of S. Grand Canyon Drive and Hacienda.

Authorities state officers arrived there at about 5:43 a.m. in response to a domestic violence situation.

A victim was taken to the hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect has barricaded themselves inside the home and will not come out of the residence.

-This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

