Las Vegas police say 3 with non-life-threatening injuries after multi-vehicle crash Monday

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:52 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three people were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a multi-vehicle crash early Monday morning.

According to police, the crash, which involved three vehicles, occurred near Eastern and Warm Springs Monday morning.

LVMPD said three people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information was immediately available.

