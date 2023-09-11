Las Vegas police investigating weekend homicide at gas station

Las Vegas officers are investigating a shooting that killed one and wounded another Sunday...
Las Vegas officers are investigating a shooting that killed one and wounded another Sunday outside a gas station.(KVVU)
By Michael Bell
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:08 AM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas officers are investigating a shooting that killed one and wounded another Sunday outside a gas station.

Officers responded to the scene near Fremont and St. Louis. They said two men arrived at gas station. Then someone in another car got out and started shooting at the two.

A man in his 20s was shot and later died of his injuries. His identity has not been confirmed by the Clark County Coroner’s Office yet.

The second man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

