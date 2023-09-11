Las Vegas officer involved in car crash Monday morning

Las Vegas officer involved in car crash Monday morning near Eastern and Russell
Las Vegas officer involved in car crash Monday morning near Eastern and Russell(FOX5)
By Michael Bell
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:09 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer and another driver were involved in a car collision Monday morning.

Police said the crash happened near Eastern and Russell involving a patrol vehicle and a black Lexus.

Both the officer and driver of the Lexus have been taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

