Las Vegas officer involved in car crash Monday morning
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:09 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer and another driver were involved in a car collision Monday morning.
Police said the crash happened near Eastern and Russell involving a patrol vehicle and a black Lexus.
Both the officer and driver of the Lexus have been taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
