Illuminarium in Las Vegas to again offer Monday Night Football watch parties

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:33 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Football fans will again have the option to watch their NFL team play on the big screen at Illuminarium in Las Vegas.

According to a news release, each Monday night this fall, immersive entertainment venue, Illuminarium, says it will “transform into the ultimate watch party.”

As part of the experience, Monday Night Football NFL games will be shown on the “largest 360-degree screens in Las Vegas,” Illuminarium says.

“Using state-of-the-art surround sound and projection mapping, Illuminarium will bring the stadium environment to life for sports fans,” the venue said in the release.

Fans in attendance can “lounge in the center of the field while rooting for their favorite teams on simulated jumbotrons,” as part of the viewing.

The venue notes that it also offers fans a chance to take part in football squares during each Monday night game.

Illuminarium says that included in the admission, guests can enter a raffle for prizes, with winners selected at the end of each quarter. According to the venue, prizes include free appetizers, drinks, Illuminarium t-shirts and tickets to attend future football watch parties.

Located inside AREA15, doors open 30 minutes prior to kick-off with first come, first serve seating.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: Illuminarium.com/LasVegas.

