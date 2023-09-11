Henderson’s Water Street to transform into a ‘car-lover paradise’ as part of Hot Rod Days event

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Henderson announced that its annual Hot Rod Days event will be held over two days in October.

According to a news release, 500 classic vehicles will take part in the event, which the city describes as an “annual tradition” draws over 10,000 attendees.

Held on Water Street, the Hot Rod Days event will be held Oct. 6-7. The times for each day are as follows:

Friday, Oct. 6

5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The city of Henderson says Water Street “transforms into a car-lover paradise showcasing hundreds of classic, custom and muscle cars throughout the free two-day festival.”

This year’s festival will also include a “Hot Rod Happy Hour,” in which attendees can enjoy food and drink specials from participating Water Street District restaurants and breweries.

The release notes that live entertainment will be featured throughout the two-day event, featuring a special performance by The Fabulous Thunderbirds on Friday, Oct. 6, starting at 8 p.m.

For more information, visit: visit cityofhenderson.com.

