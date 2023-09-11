Greek Food Festival to host Torch Run for homeless youth

St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church in Las Vegas
St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church in Las Vegas(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:13 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - This year’s upcoming event marks the 50th anniversary of the Las Vegas Greek Fest, and there will be a marathon-length run for charity to mark the occasion.

According to a media release from the organization, there will be a 26.2-mile Torch Relay Run to support the non-profit Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth. Money for the charity is raised by having people who want to run a one-mile leg obtain pledges and also by direct donations to support the run. 100% of all money raised from the Torch Run will go directly to the charity.

The run begins with a torch-lighting ceremony at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 15 at the Tivoli Village in Summerlin. The torch will then be carried along the selected route by the various runners who have obtained monetary pledges.

There will be a police escort for the entire course of the run, followed by two limousines to collect runners after their portion of the run. One of the limousines can take runners back to their cars after they run, should they desire.

The torch will arrive at the Festival on the grounds of St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church at approximately 7 p.m., at which time the festival flame will be lit. The festival opens at 3 p.m. that same day, but the lighting of the flame is considered the “official opening” of the festival.

All participants in the run will receive a t-shirt to commemorate the event. In addition, all participants will receive a complimentary gift book that will allow them to purchase food and beverages at any time during the Festival.

To donate to the Torch Run, or for more information about the festival, please visit LVGFF.com. The Las Vegas Greek Fest runs from September 15-17.

