Forecast Outlook-9/10/23

The forecast of some possible showers for southern Nevada as a result of the remnants of Tropical Storm Jova turned out to be a bust Sunday.

No rain was recorded at the airport or by the Flood Control District, despite heavy clouds. There were some light sprinkles but didn’t last long.

High resolution models indicate its going to be a nice start to the week.

Temperatures are back in the upper 90′s.

Over the next 7-days temperatures do not climb above 96.

While we won’t see any active weather north and east of us will.

Tuesday wind moves in but the strongest gusts are about 20 to 25 MPH.

From Wednesday on benign weather is forecast.

The UV Index for Monday is 8 or very high.

